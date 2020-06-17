Penguin: Who is the person behind the mask? The mystery continues!

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming mystery thriller film named Penguin created quite a stir among the audience ever since its release. The makers of the film had shrouded the audience with a cloth of mystery upon who plays the role of the villain in the film and apparently only the few who were involved in the process of making the film know who the actor is!

The debutant director of the film Eshavar Karthic shares, "I wanted to keep the element of mystery and thrill going throughout. For that purpose, none of the crew members also knew who the antagonist was, behind that mask. We were shooting with a small team and it was even more difficult to maintain that suspense with fewer people."

The director further added, "Everyone would be making a guess but no one knew. I wanted everyone to unfold the surprise at the end which made it all real with the thriller. Everyone was jumping when we were shooting the climax scene because they were so keen."

All the viewers will only find out who plays the part of the antagonist in the psychological thriller film only upon its release where Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the much-awaited movie. However, what the audience knows is that the film stars Keerthy Suresh as the protagonist.

Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his banner Stone Bench Films and is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram under Passion Studios. The film has been shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu and will also be released in a Malayalam-dubbed version. So hang on tight and mark your calendars as the film releases on June 19, 2020.

