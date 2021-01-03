Penning thoughts! Kriti Sanon takes up a new habit this New Year

Kriti Sanon has never been a new year resolution person, but in 2021 there is one habit she would like to imbibe. She has bought two diaries to express her state of mind. The actor wonders why vulnerability, sadness, fear, anger, frustration and insecurity is considered a sign of weakness.

"As kids, we cry, scream, laugh, speak without thinking...we keep it simple. But as we grow up, we learn to behave and mask. We feel something, we say something else," wrote Sanon who is keen to "declutter, uncomplicate" and write down her thoughts. It's akin to meditation for her.

In case you missed it, Kriti Sanon was tested positive as she returned from Chandigarh where she had been shooting with actor Rajkummar Rao for Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy "Second Innings". The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia and is scheduled to release next year.

Speaking about her professional journey, the actress will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the action-comedy Bachchan Pandey and will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi where she plays the role of a surrogate mother.

