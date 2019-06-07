People brave heavy rains to welcome Rahul Gandhi to Wayanad
Gandhi will be conducting road shows in each of the seven Assembly constituencies in Wayanad, over a period of three days
On June 7, 2019, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, arrived here on the afternoon as thousands gathered to welcome him, braving heavy rain. Gandhi, who contested from two parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections - Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad - won from Wayanad with a record margin of 431,770 votes.
#Congress President #RahulGandhi, who was elected to the #LokSabha from #Wayanad constituency in #Kerala arrived on June 7 afternoon as thousands gathered to welcome him, braving heavy rain.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 7, 2019
Photo: Congress Kerala pic.twitter.com/F4o6oo27N8
The Congress President arrived at the Kozhikode airport at around 2.45 p.m. and was received by state Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and top leaders from the Indian Union Muslim League.
I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/1r71RsgI9X— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019
Starting Friday, Gandhi will be conducting road shows in each of the seven Assembly constituencies in Wayanad, over a period of three days. His first roadshow was at Kallikavu, which forms part of the Wandoor Assembly segment in Malappuram district.
Arriving in a convoy of 100 vehicles, Gandhi, accompanied by senior party leaders, was in an open vehicle and despite heavy rain, thousands of people waited cheerfully to see him. He assured the people that Wayanad's issues would be raised in the Lok Sabha.
Gandhi's next stop was Nilambur which was a similar sight as thousands of people, including women and children, waited to see him. After two more stops, Gandhi will travel to Wayanad where he will spend the night and on Saturday morning he will resume his road shows. On Sunday, he will fly back from Kozhikode to Delhi.
