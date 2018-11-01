People don't stop speculating Rishi Kapoor's ailment, tops the rumours

Nov 01, 2018, 11:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent

As it has not yet been revealed what ails Rishi Kapoor, speculations continue. Yesterday buddy filmmaker Rahul Rawail tweeted

As it has not yet been revealed what ails Rishi Kapoor, speculations continue. Yesterday buddy filmmaker Rahul Rawail tweeted, "Rishi Kapoor is under medical observation in the US. He is under the care of the finest doctors and they can only diagnose the problem if there is one. Please stop spreading rumours (sic)." Point noted.

Recently, The Kapoor and Sons star had also met his 'old friend', actor Anupam Kher, and his Agneepath co-star Priyanka Chopra along with Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl.

In a cryptic tweet last month, Rishi announced that he was travelling to the US for medical treatment. Before his well-wishers could jump to conclusions, the 'Mulk' actor asked them not to speculate his leave of absence.

