People don't stop speculating Rishi Kapoor's ailment, tops the rumours

As it has not yet been revealed what ails Rishi Kapoor, speculations continue. Yesterday buddy filmmaker Rahul Rawail tweeted, "Rishi Kapoor is under medical observation in the US. He is under the care of the finest doctors and they can only diagnose the problem if there is one. Please stop spreading rumours (sic)." Point noted.

Rishi Kapoor is under medical observation in USA. He is under the care of the finest doctors and they can only diagnose the problem, if there is one, once the investigation has been completed. PLEASE stop speculating and spreading rumours We are not Doctors! @chintskap — rahul rawail (@RahulRawail) October 31, 2018

Recently, The Kapoor and Sons star had also met his 'old friend', actor Anupam Kher, and his Agneepath co-star Priyanka Chopra along with Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl.

In a cryptic tweet last month, Rishi announced that he was travelling to the US for medical treatment. Before his well-wishers could jump to conclusions, the 'Mulk' actor asked them not to speculate his leave of absence.

