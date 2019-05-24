People have given their mandate, live up to it

opinion

The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election are both, a beginning and an end. It should be the end to the trading of barbs this election has been. From the gross insults and name calling by every party to obfuscation of real issues, it has seen a plethora of abuse rather than a discussion of real problems and real solutions.

For the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) it is time to stop the slander. What the winning party now has to do is Dial D for Deliver. Address the communal cleaves this campaign seems to have deepened and work towards bridging divides. You now have a responsibility to repose confidence in those fearing loss of democracy, freedom, secularism or diversity. Even if you think these concepts are nebulous, do not dismiss them as non-issues.

Desist the stoking of divisive fires because ultimately it is the ordinary people, those that may or may not have voted for you but are your people nevertheless who pay the price for these fissures. Mr Narendra Modi, PM, speak up promptly and strongly if there has been a mob lynching, stop the cow vigilante terror if it prevails.

Continue the big development everywhere but your goal should be an even greater stress on striking a balance between ecology, environment and development. We want a steady downturn in the perennial and familiar battle between these two sides, especially in the state where so many projects are to be completed.

Press the button on corrupt free and clean governance which is what the people want. Channel your energies towards honesty and transparency instead of internal bickering. Winning is not the end, only the start. The people have given you their mandate, live up to it and respect it.

