People have spoken, hear them, heed them

Now that the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections are done and dusted, we must set our sights on the real issues than going back to game-playing, name-calling and trading charges. The results show that irrespective of its bombastic claims, people want answers and more importantly, action from the ruling party in Maharashtra. Tweeting about and touting your so-called achievements will not cut it any longer.

Address the open spaces issue in the Mumbai, the hot button topics of climate change and development. Work to find a balance. While this may prove elusive, there has to be more transparency when it comes to the environment, Aarey Colony being a case in point. We want a discussion of real problems and real solutions, rather than slander and banter which may sound good on social media, but does not translate into reality.

Where is the solution to the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank's depositors' suffering? Will we have meaningful, uncomfortable discussions or will we just get the band-aid solution of your-money-is-safe-in-the-bank? Is there a way to clean up the system and at the same time ensure that innocent depositors get their money back?

The BJP hasn't addressed this issue with the required will and determination. The opposition has to stop constantly criticising the ruling party and score wins through its work. Number-crunching aside, there is one unassailable outcome we can take away from this election. People want result-oriented governance. Quit talking about rebels, turncoats and allies. If you do not deliver, you will slide and finally fade into oblivion. The people have spoken, hear them and heed them."

