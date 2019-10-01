People love MS Dhoni despite his low profile: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday showered praise on M.S. Dhoni, saying despite him maintaining a low profile, people across the country love the veteran cricketer. Dhoni on Sunday met President Kovind at the Raj Bhavan in the state capital alongwith his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. "M.S. Dhoni met me at Raj Bhavan yesterday (Sunday) as a courtesy call. I felt good. I told him he maintains a low profile but people are fond of him as he is talented," the President said while addressing students during the 33rd convocation of the Ranchi University.

"His talent reflects the talent of Jharkhand. M.S. Dhoni has made Ranchi famous in the world of cricket," he added. Alongwith Dhoni, President Kovind also praised ace archer Deepika Kumar and Jaipal Singh Munda, who had led the Indian hockey team that won gold in the 1928 Olympics. Dhoni, who retired from Test cricket in 2016, has been on a sabbatical since the culmination of the 2019 World Cup.

Speculations have been rife that Dhoni might have played his last international game in England and Wales. However, no announcement has been made on those lines by the 38-year-old.

