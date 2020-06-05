People must avoid acts of derring-do in these times

Fishing boats are anchored ahead of a cyclonic storm that may hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coast, at the Madh fishing village, in the north western coast of Mumbai. Pic/ AFP

Lifeguards at Versova beach were on high alert on Wednesday as Cyclone Nisarga was about to make landfall. They said in a report in this paper that usually because of the lockdown, they had slow days but were told to be more vigilant during the storm.

They also said, unfortunately, that people had come to the beach to take some pictures and a group of collegians had tried to pose as press persons.

Cyclone or no cyclone and lockdown or easing up, the rains are here. Whether they are here to stay or will disappear till the monsoon season arrives in full fury will be known in a while.

What is certain though, is that this is the time when many frolic at the waterside, whether in the city or on the outskirts and we hear of drownings as the water takes in these foolhardy people.

In Mumbai, with the lockdown in place, there will not be the usual crowds at beaches or even at Marine Drive, Worli Seaface or Bandra Bandstand promenades Yet, stray persons do arrive and in fact, may even try to take advantage of the quieter, lesser-people-on the-road scenario to slip on to tetrapods or visit beaches.

While open spaces are being manned, it is difficult to monitor sprawling stretches. This is also because the police force has been deployed elsewhere.

Parents, caretakers have a responsibility to see that youngsters do not try to access lakes, sea coasts, ponds for selfies or simply for a thrill.

People themselves must keep away rather than wait for authorities or lifeguards to herd them out. There is nothing to be said for defiance and derring-do, it is immature and completely unwarranted. As the pandemic throws lives for a loop, do not endanger yourself for meaningless social media likes or a lark.

