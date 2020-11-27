People must realise that rules are made for their safety

A 55-year-old woman died after the wall of a public toilet collapsed on her in Kurla. The woman was using the toilet, which had been partially demolished. Locals used to use the toilet despite being told not to do so, as demolition work had begun. According to reports, the woman died after the wall separating the men and women's sections, caved in and its portions fell on her.

It is vital that workers put a barricade or a rope around infra that is undergoing repairs or demolition. If that is not possible logistically, putting up bold signage plus some neon-coloured, clearly visible instructions about not using the space would be a good idea.

This is not to point out shortcomings in the contractor's work. It is about just putting up all warnings, to desist the public from using particular spaces. It is hugely disappointing to read that locals ignored all warnings and continued to use the toilets despite knowing about the demolition work.

This is true of other examples too where a tragic incident occurrs because rules have not been followed.

Whether it is swimming in places where it is explicitly forbidden or deemed as dangerous, to using dilapidated facilities, people need to heed and respect instructions. They are for a reason.

It will now be important to secure the toilet block that has caved in and ensure that other toilet facilities, which are to be dismantled or repaired, are dealt with quickly.

People have to adhere to instructions, they cannot use perilous infra just because it is closer to home, and other toilets, for instance, are far away.

The pandemic should teach us that rules are made for your benefit and safety. It is in your best interests to observe them.

