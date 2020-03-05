People must wisen up to the games politicos play

For a few days now, we have been reading and following reports about the Delhi riots, with furious finger pointing. We will be counting the cost for years, not just in terms of the dead or injured or those who have lost home and hearth, but the real psychological cost of conflagration and the price that society pays when fissures between communities become big, and the trust gap between people widens.

Through all the darkness though, there has been some sunshine. These are stories about people shielding neighbours belonging to another community. Good Samaritans putting their life on the line to save a fellow human. A determined effort by two communities to stay united in the face of frenzied mobs. What the examples of unity have showed us is that the most powerful weapon against the politicisation of a situation is a people determined not to be swayed by hate speech and irresponsible statements. These are those who have the ability to look through all the leaders using barbs and incendiary words for selfish reasons — to become popular, controversial, garner two-minute news and gather likes on social media.

It is the locals who have the power to puncture those sharp and most times, ridiculous statements, by refusing to take the bait. People have to wisen up to the games politicians of every persuasion play, and stand strong and together in these times, never mind which party they support. Sift through the morass of information, weed out untruths and talk designed to instigate.

When the netas realise that their rabble rousing elicits no response except cynicism and in fact, makes people even more determined to be together, they will stop. This is the most effective antidote to evil designs aimed at stirring the communal cauldron.

