People think I'm arrogant, but I am too straight: R Ashwin

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the most active players on social media during the Coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Talking to sports broadcaster Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan on The RK Show, Ashwin said he started his Instagram Live series Reminisce with Ash to connect better with his fans and spread some positivity during the lockdown. "When I first started talking on social media, I was talking a lot about the COVID-19 breakout, trying to spread across messages. But somewhere down the line I felt it was spreading a lot of negativity," he said on the show that airs on YouTube every Sunday. Ashwin explained why he has always chosen to speak his mind.

"People might think that I am arrogant because sometimes it's not their way of life. I am too straight. A lot of people, in the last 10-11 years, have given me the feedback saying that you should try and be a little diplomatic because straight trees are cut first. "But I chose to tread a path that I am comfortable with. When there is a question posed to me, I answer that question. I don't see what answer will fit the brand value," said Ashwin, who has claimed 365 victims in 71 Tests.

