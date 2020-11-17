People's Choice Award 2020: Here's the complete list

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez on Sunday took home the People's Icon of 2020 at the E! People's Choice Award (PCA), which honours fan favourites across television, film, music and social media. The awards aired live on November 15 on E!

Ariana Grande was honoured with the 'The Female Artist of 2020' trumping other nominees Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber took home 'The Male Artist of 2020' trouncing competitors Bad Bunny, Blake Shelton, DaBaby, Drake, J Balvin, Lil Baby and The Weeknd.

Tyler Perry bagged the People's Champion Award and Tracee Elliss Ross accepted the Fashion Icon Award. The award show is the only one where the winners are chosen by people. It discerned more than one billion votes this year and was hosted by Demi Lovato at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Here's the complete list for People's Choice Awards 2020 nominees and winners, who took home the trophies in all 44 categories!

People's Champion Award WINNER: Tyler Perry

Fashion Icon Award WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross

People's Icon of 2019 WINNER: Jennifer Lopez

THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys for Life (Winner),

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 (Winner)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Mulan (Winner)

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

Hamilton (Winner)

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Onward(Winner)

Dolittle

My Spy, Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Will Smith- Bad Boys for Life (Winner)

Chris Hemsworth for Extraction

Jamie Foxx for Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg for Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr. for Dolittle

Tom Hanks for Greyhound

Vin Diesel for Bloodshot

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Tiffany Haddish- Like A Boss (Winner)

Camila Mendes for Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron for The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss for The Invisible Man

Issa Rae for The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie for Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek for Like a Boss

Vanessa Hudgens for Bad Boys for Life

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Joey King for The Kissing Booth 2 (Winner)

David Spade for The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae for The Lovebirds

Keanu Reeves for Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson for The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek for Like a Boss

Will Ferrell for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth for Extraction (Winner)

Charlize Theron for The Old Guard

Jamie Foxx for Project Power

John David Washington for Tenet

Margot Robbie for Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens for Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel for Bloodshot

Will Smith for Bad Boys for Life

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton (Winner)

Ben Affleck for The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss for The Invisible Man

Issa Rae for The Photograph

KJ Apa for I Still Believe

Russell Crowe for Unhinged

Tom Hanks for Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross for The High Note

FOR TV

THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy(Winner)

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Riverdale (Winner)

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Never Have I Ever (Winner)

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Winner)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

The Voice (Winner)

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse for Riverdale (Winner)

Chase Stokes for Outer Banks

Dan Levy for Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman for Ozark

Jesse Williams for Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus for The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us

Steve Carell for Space Force

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020

Ellen Pompeo for Grey's Anatomy (Winner)

Christina Applegate for Dead To Me

Danai Gurira for The Walking Dead

Lili Reinhart for Riverdale

Mandy Moore for This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay for Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Sofia Vergara for Modern Family

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Mandy Moore for This Is Us (Winner)

Cole Sprouse for Riverdale

Chase Stokes for Outer Banks

Danai Gurira for The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo for Grey's Anatomy

Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020

Sofia Vergara for Modern Family (Winner)

Christina Applegate for Dead To Me

Dan Levy for Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae for Insecure

Jameela Jamil for The Good Place

Kate McKinnon for SNL

Kristen Bell for The Good Place

Yara Shahidi for Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Winner)

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Winner)

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode for RuPaul's Drag Race (Winner)

Hannah Ann Sluss for The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall for RuPaul's Drag Race

Just Sam for American Idol

Madison Prewett for The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss for The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski for The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli for The Circle

THE REALITY STAR OF 2020

Khloe Kardashian for Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Winner)

Antoni Porowski for Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva for Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss for The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian for Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Outer Banks (Winners),

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Ozark

Schitt's Creek

Tiger King

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020

Wynonna Earp (Winner)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy

MUSIC:

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Justin Bieber (Winner)

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020

Ariana Grande (Winner)

Billie Eilish

Cardi B, Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2020

BTS (Winner)

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Chloe X Halle

CNCO, Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2020

"Dynamite" BTS (Winner)

"Break My Heart" Dua Lipa

"Intentions" Justin Bieber

"Rain On Me" Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar" DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage" Megan Thee Stallion

"Stuck With U" Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

"WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE ALBUM OF 2020

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS (Winner)

After Hours by The Weeknd

High Off Life by Future

Changes by Justin Bieber, Chromatica by Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

Folklore by Taylor Swift

YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020

Blake Shelton (Winner)

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Becky G (Winner)

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Doja Cat (Winner)

Ava Max

BENEE,

Conan Gray

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020

"Dynamite" by BTS (Winner)

"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

"Holy" by Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream" by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez

"Life Is Good" by Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

"UN DIA" by J. Balvin

Dua Lip

Bad Bunny and Tainy

"WAP" by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

THE COLLABORATION OF 2020

"WAP" by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)

"Be Kind" by Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy" by Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Life Is Good" by Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar" by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)" by Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

"Whats Poppin Remix" by Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby

Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana (Winner)

"About Love" by Marina 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You'

"Alexander Hamilton" Leslie Odom Jr., 'Hamilton'

"Boss Bitch" by Doja Cat

'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn'

"Loyal Brave True" by Christina Aguilera 'Mulan'

"On Me (feat. Ava Max)" by Thomas Rhett ' Scoob!'

"Rare" by Selena Gomez 'Normal People'

"The Other Side" by SZA x Justin Timberlake 'Trolls World Tour'.

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Emma Chamberlain (Winner)

Addison Rae

Charli D' Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D'Amelio

JoJo Siwa

Liza Koshy

Loren Gray

THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020

James Charles (Winner)

Antonio Garza

Bretman Rock

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Nikita Dragun

NIKKIETUTORIALS

RCL Beauty

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020

Ariana Grande (Winner)

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug The Pug (Winner)

Esther the Wonder Pig

Hosico

Jiffpom

Juniper the Fox

Nala Cat

Shinjiro Ono

Suki Cat

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020

Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Winner)

8:46- Dave Chappelle

George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

The Pale Tourist

Jim Gaffigan

THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Zendaya (Winner)

Janelle Monae

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian West

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Rihanna

Timothee Chalamet

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

Lebron James (Winner)

Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka, Russell Wilso

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain (Winner)

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Staying In with Emily & Kumail

The Viall Files.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever