People's Choice Award 2020: Here's the complete list
Here's the complete list for People's Choice Awards 2020 nominees and winners, who took home the trophies in all 44 categories!
Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez on Sunday took home the People's Icon of 2020 at the E! People's Choice Award (PCA), which honours fan favourites across television, film, music and social media. The awards aired live on November 15 on E!
Ariana Grande was honoured with the 'The Female Artist of 2020' trumping other nominees Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber took home 'The Male Artist of 2020' trouncing competitors Bad Bunny, Blake Shelton, DaBaby, Drake, J Balvin, Lil Baby and The Weeknd.
Tyler Perry bagged the People's Champion Award and Tracee Elliss Ross accepted the Fashion Icon Award. The award show is the only one where the winners are chosen by people. It discerned more than one billion votes this year and was hosted by Demi Lovato at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Here's the complete list for People's Choice Awards 2020 nominees and winners, who took home the trophies in all 44 categories!
People's Champion Award WINNER: Tyler Perry
Fashion Icon Award WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross
People's Icon of 2019 WINNER: Jennifer Lopez
THE MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys for Life (Winner),
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
The Kissing Booth 2 (Winner)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The King of Staten Island
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Bill & Ted Face the Music
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
Mulan (Winner)
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Power Project
Tenet
The Old Guard
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
Hamilton (Winner)
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
Onward(Winner)
Dolittle
My Spy, Scoob!
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls World Tour
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Will Smith- Bad Boys for Life (Winner)
Chris Hemsworth for Extraction
Jamie Foxx for Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg for Spenser Confidential
Robert Downey Jr. for Dolittle
Tom Hanks for Greyhound
Vin Diesel for Bloodshot
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Tiffany Haddish- Like A Boss (Winner)
Camila Mendes for Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron for The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss for The Invisible Man
Issa Rae for The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie for Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek for Like a Boss
Vanessa Hudgens for Bad Boys for Life
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Joey King for The Kissing Booth 2 (Winner)
David Spade for The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae for The Lovebirds
Keanu Reeves for Bill & Ted Face the Music
Noah Centineo for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson for The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek for Like a Boss
Will Ferrell for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Chris Hemsworth for Extraction (Winner)
Charlize Theron for The Old Guard
Jamie Foxx for Project Power
John David Washington for Tenet
Margot Robbie for Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens for Bad Boys for Life
Vin Diesel for Bloodshot
Will Smith for Bad Boys for Life
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton (Winner)
Ben Affleck for The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss for The Invisible Man
Issa Rae for The Photograph
KJ Apa for I Still Believe
Russell Crowe for Unhinged
Tom Hanks for Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross for The High Note
FOR TV
THE SHOW OF 2020
Grey's Anatomy(Winner)
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Last Dance
The Masked Singer
This Is Us
Tiger King
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
Riverdale (Winner)
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
Never Have I Ever (Winner)
Dead To Me
Grown-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Winner)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck Mediterranean
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
The Voice (Winner)
American Idol
America's Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse for Riverdale (Winner)
Chase Stokes for Outer Banks
Dan Levy for Schitt's Creek
Jason Bateman for Ozark
Jesse Williams for Grey's Anatomy
Norman Reedus for The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us
Steve Carell for Space Force
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Ellen Pompeo for Grey's Anatomy (Winner)
Christina Applegate for Dead To Me
Danai Gurira for The Walking Dead
Lili Reinhart for Riverdale
Mandy Moore for This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay for Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh for Killing Eve
Sofia Vergara for Modern Family
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Mandy Moore for This Is Us (Winner)
Cole Sprouse for Riverdale
Chase Stokes for Outer Banks
Danai Gurira for The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo for Grey's Anatomy
Sandra Oh for Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Sofia Vergara for Modern Family (Winner)
Christina Applegate for Dead To Me
Dan Levy for Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae for Insecure
Jameela Jamil for The Good Place
Kate McKinnon for SNL
Kristen Bell for The Good Place
Yara Shahidi for Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Winner)
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Winner)
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode for RuPaul's Drag Race (Winner)
Hannah Ann Sluss for The Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall for RuPaul's Drag Race
Just Sam for American Idol
Madison Prewett for The Bachelor
Kandi Burruss for The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski for The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli for The Circle
THE REALITY STAR OF 2020
Khloe Kardashian for Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Winner)
Antoni Porowski for Queer Eye
Darcey and Stacey Silva for Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss for The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian for Keeping Up with the Kardashians
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
Outer Banks (Winners),
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Ozark
Schitt's Creek
Tiger King
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
Wynonna Earp (Winner)
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
MUSIC:
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Justin Bieber (Winner)
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
Ariana Grande (Winner)
Billie Eilish
Cardi B, Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2020
BTS (Winner)
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Chloe X Halle
CNCO, Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2020
"Dynamite" BTS (Winner)
"Break My Heart" Dua Lipa
"Intentions" Justin Bieber
"Rain On Me" Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar" DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage" Megan Thee Stallion
"Stuck With U" Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
"WAP" Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE ALBUM OF 2020
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS (Winner)
After Hours by The Weeknd
High Off Life by Future
Changes by Justin Bieber, Chromatica by Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
Folklore by Taylor Swift
YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
Blake Shelton (Winner)
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020
Becky G (Winner)
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
Doja Cat (Winner)
Ava Max
BENEE,
Conan Gray
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
"Dynamite" by BTS (Winner)
"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd
"Holy" by Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream" by BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez
"Life Is Good" by Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
"UN DIA" by J. Balvin
Dua Lip
Bad Bunny and Tainy
"WAP" by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE COLLABORATION OF 2020
"WAP" by Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)
"Be Kind" by Marshmello & Halsey
"Holy" by Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
"Life Is Good" by Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar" by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)" by Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
"Whats Poppin Remix" by Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby
Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana (Winner)
"About Love" by Marina 'To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You'
"Alexander Hamilton" Leslie Odom Jr., 'Hamilton'
"Boss Bitch" by Doja Cat
'Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn'
"Loyal Brave True" by Christina Aguilera 'Mulan'
"On Me (feat. Ava Max)" by Thomas Rhett ' Scoob!'
"Rare" by Selena Gomez 'Normal People'
"The Other Side" by SZA x Justin Timberlake 'Trolls World Tour'.
POP CULTURE
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020
Emma Chamberlain (Winner)
Addison Rae
Charli D' Amelio
David Dobrik
Dixie D'Amelio
JoJo Siwa
Liza Koshy
Loren Gray
THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020
James Charles (Winner)
Antonio Garza
Bretman Rock
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Nikita Dragun
NIKKIETUTORIALS
RCL Beauty
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020
Ariana Grande (Winner)
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020
Doug The Pug (Winner)
Esther the Wonder Pig
Hosico
Jiffpom
Juniper the Fox
Nala Cat
Shinjiro Ono
Suki Cat
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020
Leslie Jones: Time Machine (Winner)
8:46- Dave Chappelle
George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Pete Davidson: Alive From New York
The Pale Tourist
Jim Gaffigan
THE STYLE STAR OF 2020
Zendaya (Winner)
Janelle Monae
Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian West
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Rihanna
Timothee Chalamet
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020
Lebron James (Winner)
Bubba Wallace
Michael Jordan
Naomi Osaka, Russell Wilso
Sabrina Ionescu
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain (Winner)
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
I Weigh with Jameela Jamil
Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Staying In with Emily & Kumail
The Viall Files.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe