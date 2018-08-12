People's interest above political interest: PM Narendra Modi on PDP alliance

national

While talking about the alliance with People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said that the coalition was formed to fulfill people's expectations

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government is working towards holistic development in Jammu and Kashmir. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prime Minister said that people's interest is above political interest for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said "After the sad demise of Mufti Sahab, there were hurdles in fulfilling hose expectations." Prime Minister said that BJP is always with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and is working to fulfill their dreams.

While addressing the difficulties BJP faced during the coalition with PDP, he said, "We made efforts to strengthen local self-government at the village level but in that coalition government it was becoming increasingly tough to do so."

He further said that the central government is working towards holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir across the regions of Jammu, Ladakh and Kashmir Valley.

Last month, Mehbooba Mufti while addressing party workers and supporters at the 19th Foundation Day celebration of the PDP said that she "suffered" by joining hands with BJP under the current Narendra Modi-led central government.

