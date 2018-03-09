People's Liberation Army bomb expert held in Manipur

A bomb expert belonging to the proscribed outfit People's Liberation Army (PLA) was caught by security forces from Kamjong district in Manipur, an Assam Rifles statement said today



The courier smuggled an explosive consignment from neighbouring Myanmar, it said. The man, held by a combined team of Assam Rifles and state police commandos, is an expert in handling IEDs, it said. He has been working for the outfit since 2002 and "is a close aide of many self styled commanders of the prescribed group," it said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had confessed to his involvement in preparing IEDs for targeting security forces four times in the past, the statement said.

