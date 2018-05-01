Pep Guardiola backs Manchester City to be the best

Manchester City need one more win to break Chelsea's points record of 95 and two more goals to overtake the Blues' EPL high of 103



Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City to prove they are the best team in English history. The EPL champions racked up a century of goals on their way to a 4-1 win at West Ham.

City need one more win to break Chelsea's points record of 95 and two more goals to overtake the Blues' EPL high of 103. "I'm happy that next Sunday we will receive the Premier League and have the chance to be the best team in history in England. The numbers are facts, hopefully we will get one more win." Pep said.

