Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City are still alive

Manchester City boss Guardiola says his team is fully focussed on conquering Fort Anfield in Sunday's top-of-the-table blockbuster clash against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola

Liverpool will be banking on the Anfield factor to propel them to victory against Manchester City on Sunday. Despite becoming a major force in recent years, City have a miserable record at Liverpool, where they have not won in the Premier League since 2003. Chelsea, in third place, will attempt to stay on the coat-tails of the top two away at Southampton while fourth-placed Tottenham host Cardiff.

With Liverpool hosting Manchester City, the blockbuster fixture pitching first against second, both sides put their unbeaten records on the line. City lead Liverpool on goal difference but are without a Premier League win at fortress Anfield for 15 years and travel with the painful memory of three defeats against the Reds last season.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who worked under Klopp for four years at Borussia Dortmund said: "It's very tough, probably the toughest away game of the season in the Premier League."

City boss Pep Guardiola said he believed in his players despite the daunting task ahead of them. "I know how they fight. Go to Anfield, win, lose, whatever. It's a long time ago Man City was able to win at Anfield. What I want to see is the team alive, and we are alive." Jurgen Klopp's men are stuttering for the first time this campaign - Wednesday's last-gasp defeat to Napoli was their third match in succession without a victory. "Obviously we won the last three games against City.

After none of these games you go into the dressing room and think, 'Now we've got it, now we know how to beat Manchester City' because there is no real way, no one thing that you have to do," said Liverpool boss Klopp.

