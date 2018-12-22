Pep Guardiola: City have their weaknesses

football

Pep Guardiola's City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool appear to be the two main contenders in the title race, as the season approaches its halfway point

Pep Guardiola yesterday dismissed Jurgen Klopp's suggestion that Manchester City are a team with no sign of weakness as the two battle for the Premier League title. Guardiola's City and Klopp's Liverpool appear to be the two main contenders in the title race, as the season approaches its halfway point.

With few slip-ups from either side, their meeting on January 3 looks a significant moment in the battle for first place — a position held by unbeaten Liverpool going into the weekend's fixtures. Yet Klopp claimed this week that the only team that can stop Guardiola's men from defending their title are City themselves.

Guardiola, though, says his team are fallible and can point to the fact that they lost their season's unbeaten league record at Chelsea this month as proof. "Any team has strong and weak points," said the City manager. "Of course we have weaknesses. We are working on it, but that's normal. These kind of comments have to be put in perspective." Guardiola's side play Crystal Palace at home today.

