Pep Guardiola places faith in Jesus with Sergio Aguero injured

football

A thigh injury means EPL's leading marksman - he has 19 goals to his name - will sit it out with Brazil star Gabriel Jesus taking his place

Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City will be without injured leading scorer Sergio Aguero as they try to regain the advantage in the Premier League title race against struggling Cardiff on Wednesday.

A thigh injury means EPL's leading marksman - he has 19 goals to his name - will sit it out with Brazil star Gabriel Jesus taking his place. Victory over a side they thrashed 5-0 in the away fixture earlier this season would see City leapfrog Liverpool to lead the title race by a point, with both having played the same number of games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates