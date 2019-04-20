Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to stand up v Spurs to keep Liverpool at bay

football

Pep Guardiola's men are five games away from becoming the first side in a decade to retain the Premier League

Pep Guardiola. Pic/AFP

The third act of Manchester City and Tottenham's trilogy has some living up to do after a Champions League classic saw Spurs prevail on away goals to reach the semi-finals.

However, their Premier League meeting on Saturday has huge implications for both City's bid to win the title and Spurs' hopes of just qualifying for the Champions League again next season.

Pep Guardiola's men are five games away from becoming the first side in a decade to retain the Premier League. However, it is Liverpool who lead by two points as things stand having played a game more than their title rivals.

"We have to stand up, we have to react," said Guardiola. "We fought a lot in the last nine or 10 months for the Premier League. We are still there, it is in our hands. Of course it is tough, but we have to do it until the end."

