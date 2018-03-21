Percy, Rajeev romp to convincing wins

Percy Patel and Rajeev Adani, both of Matunga Gymkhana, o record 4-0 wins in their respective best-of-7 frame second round matches



Representational picture

Making optimum advantage of playing on their home tables, Percy Patel and Rajeev Adani, both of Matunga Gymkhana, went on to record 4-0 wins in their respective best-of-7 frame second round matches of the Matunga Gymkhana 6-Red Open Snooker event, sponsored and hosted by Matunga Gymkhana.

