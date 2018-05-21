Perfect fruit salads to start summers on a healthy note
Grilled watermelon feta salad. Pic courtesy/YouTube
A perfect fruit salad can make your day and what if it also has all the healthy ingredients? This summer make the best use of your indoor stay by making some nutritious options of fruit appetisers at home. Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef at Radisson Noida located in Sector 55, gives some healthy options one can try at home.
1. Grilled Watermelon and Feta Salad
Ingredients:
1 pound watermelon
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 cups arugula
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese
Cracked black pepper, to taste
Method:
1. Preheat grill to medium-high.
2. Slice watermelon into 2-inch by 3-inch portions.
3. Brush watermelon with olive oil and grill on one side until marks appear.
4. Rotate once at a 45-degree angle to create diamond grill marks. Set to the side
5. In a small saucepan, reduce vinegar by half over low heat and reserve
6. Place arugula in a small mixing bowl and season with half the salt and remaining olive oil
7. Assemble salad by placing half the arugula on a plate. Top with grilled melon slice and half the goat cheese. Repeat creating two layers. Drizzle reduced vinegar on top. Season with remaining salt and pepper
Grapes and Mango Spinach Salad
Ingredients
For the dressing: 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil; 2 teaspoons fresh squeezed lime juice; Salt, to taste; Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
For the salad: 3-4 cups baby spinach; 10 grapes, sliced; 1/2 cup cubed mango; 1/4 cup chopped red onion; 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds; 3 tablespoons hemp seeds
Method
1. In a small bowl, whisk together oil and lime juice. Season to taste and set aside
2. In a medium bowl, combine salad ingredients, top with dressing and toss
Ashish Srivastava, Executive Chef, Regenta LP Vilas, Dehradun too has some recipes to share
Mango Summer Salad With Cheese
Ingredients:
500gm ripe mango
10gm mint leaves
50gm mixed lettuce; 50gm onion
50gm cherry tomato; 10ml lemon juice
5gm chopped mint
200ml olive oil
30gm feta cheese
5gm salt
6gm black pepper
10ml honey
10gm sunflower seed
Method:
1. Cut mango in cubes and add onions & tomato. Add some chopped mint leaves to the salad.
2. Pour a few drops of olive oil and honey. Toss together with salt and pepper.
3. Arrange salad in a plate with mix lettuce and pour remaining dressing on top of it. Garnish it with a few sprigs of mint leaves, feta cheese and sunflower seed
