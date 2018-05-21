Perfect fruit salads to start summers on a healthy note

Start your summers on a healthy note with these delicious fruit salads



Grilled watermelon feta salad. Pic courtesy/YouTube



A perfect fruit salad can make your day and what if it also has all the healthy ingredients? This summer make the best use of your indoor stay by making some nutritious options of fruit appetisers at home. Sujeet Singh, Executive Chef at Radisson Noida located in Sector 55, gives some healthy options one can try at home.

1. Grilled Watermelon and Feta Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound watermelon

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 cups arugula

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese

Cracked black pepper, to taste

Method:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Slice watermelon into 2-inch by 3-inch portions.

3. Brush watermelon with olive oil and grill on one side until marks appear.

4. Rotate once at a 45-degree angle to create diamond grill marks. Set to the side

5. In a small saucepan, reduce vinegar by half over low heat and reserve

6. Place arugula in a small mixing bowl and season with half the salt and remaining olive oil

7. Assemble salad by placing half the arugula on a plate. Top with grilled melon slice and half the goat cheese. Repeat creating two layers. Drizzle reduced vinegar on top. Season with remaining salt and pepper

Grapes and Mango Spinach Salad

Ingredients

For the dressing: 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil; 2 teaspoons fresh squeezed lime juice; Salt, to taste; Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

For the salad: 3-4 cups baby spinach; 10 grapes, sliced; 1/2 cup cubed mango; 1/4 cup chopped red onion; 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds; 3 tablespoons hemp seeds

Method

1. In a small bowl, whisk together oil and lime juice. Season to taste and set aside

2. In a medium bowl, combine salad ingredients, top with dressing and toss

Ashish Srivastava, Executive Chef, Regenta LP Vilas, Dehradun too has some recipes to share

Mango Summer Salad With Cheese

Ingredients:

500gm ripe mango

10gm mint leaves

50gm mixed lettuce; 50gm onion

50gm cherry tomato; 10ml lemon juice

5gm chopped mint

200ml olive oil

30gm feta cheese

5gm salt

6gm black pepper

10ml honey

10gm sunflower seed

Method:

1. Cut mango in cubes and add onions & tomato. Add some chopped mint leaves to the salad.

2. Pour a few drops of olive oil and honey. Toss together with salt and pepper.

3. Arrange salad in a plate with mix lettuce and pour remaining dressing on top of it. Garnish it with a few sprigs of mint leaves, feta cheese and sunflower seed

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever