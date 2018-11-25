Perfect Star all set to twinkle

other-sports

Joplin, the runaway winner in her last start at Pune, attracts as the best betting proposition of the day's card in the hands of jockey P S Chouhan, provided the bookmakers offer bettable odds on the Nosher Cama ward

Representational picture

Despite the presence of a speed ball like Lincoln and a gutsy horse like Timeless — not to mention Holy Smoke, the old warhorse, now entrusted to P Trevor — it could be the G Karthik-trained Perfect Star (A Sandesh up) who may shine in the Rotary Club Of Bombay Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card programmed at the Mahalaxmi racetrack.

First race at 2 pm.

