Performance to catch in Mumbai: Roars from Senegal

In a treat for young Mumbaikars, performers from Senegal will present Lions of Africa. The show will feature the griots, a traditional musician-storyteller tribe of West Africa

Children's Day may well be over, but celebrations continue. In a treat for young Mumbaikars, performers from Senegal will present Lions of Africa. The show will feature the griots, a traditional musician-storyteller tribe of West Africa. Specially designed for young schoolchildren, it will give them a glimpse of traditional West African instruments, like the sabar, kalabas and djembe. The performance will end with a storytelling session that weaves in Simb, a ceremony that has its roots in an ancient Senegalese story of a half-man and half-lion.

"We have always focused on the similarities that bind traditional performing arts across the globe. These artistes speak the language Wolof, but they claim that the drums do all the talking!" says Niharika Venkatesh, manager of The Tender Roots initiative by Banyan Tree, which is bringing down the artistes. Staged for the first time in India in March, the show ran to a packed house.

ON Tonight, 6.30 pm

AT Nehru Centre, Worli.

Register bit.ly/trapaloa2018

Call 8169887691

FREE

