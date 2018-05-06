Performer Akshay Gandhi, Rohit Bhasi bring out kaavad tradition in Mumbai

Bengaluru-based performer Akshay Gandhi is bringing the vanishing kaavad tradition that interweaves mythology and wisdom to revisit family histories



Akshay Gandhi during a performance

Several centuries ago, villages in Rajasthan were home to the kaavadiya bhats, the storytellers, who'd go door to door with a kaavad — a portable wooden box (shrine) with visual narratives on its multiple panels that open and close like several thresholds of a temple — telling their patrons stories about the genealogy of their families. These stories, as real as they were, were interlinked with mythology, regional wisdom and history and would be told through the many drawings, which were only revealed when the doors of this box were opened.

When Bengaluru-based theatre performer and director Akshay Gandhi stumbled upon Nina Sabnani's work on the kaavadiyas — as part of her doctoral research at IIT-Bombay — he set out to trace their history. "Unfortunately, very few members of this community practice the folk art form today, as they've lost their patrons," says Gandhi, who also hails from Rajasthan.



Rohit Bhasi

In a bid to revive the dying tradition and spread awareness about it, Gandhi along with visual artist Rohit Bhasi, have for the last few years been working with scholars, students and original kaavad artistes, to create new work in the field. Having performed in the US and Bengaluru, they will be coming closer home to acquaint Mumbaikars with this tradition.

Gandhi, who will take on the role of a kaavadiya, says, "Since we aren't aware of the genealogy of the audience that we are reaching out to, we have created a story dedicated to the kaavadiyas so that one gets an idea of the form."

Like the original kaavad tradition, Gandhi will draw the attention of the audience to a box with several doors. "As you open each door, you come across a painting, which leads you to a story. This story leads you to another story. Even the last story doesn't really end," he says.

WHEN: May 13, 7.30 PM

WHERE: Cuckoo Café, 1st Floor, Above Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill, Macronells Compound,

Bandra West

ENTRY: R350

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com





