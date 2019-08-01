Period of ineligibility is the problem here, questions BCCI official

cricket

BCCI official questions Prithvi Shaw's eight-month doping ban starting from March since he played IPL thereafter

New Delhi: The BCCI on Tuesday announced that opener Prithvi Shaw had failed a dope test and has therefore been banned till November 15. It was also mentioned that his period of ineligibility has been deemed to have started on March 16. But BCCI officials are not too pleased with the ineligibility period calculation as that also involves the time when he was plying his trade for Delhi Capitals in this year's IPL. Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official pointed at the ruling and said that this decision just doesn't seem right because what this provision — as per BCCI Anti-Doping Rule (ADR) Article 10.10.2 — also means is that he played the IPL during the mentioned period of ineligibility.

"The biggest embarrassment is that as per the order on Shaw, he is deemed to have been serving his period of ineligibility since March and he has, therefore, played the IPL during his period of ineligibility. Even if this is permitted in some manner, this doesn't seem right. Where is the deterrence then if you are going to have the luxury of having played during the 'deemed' period of ineligibility," the official pointed. Another official pointed out how the episode highlights Shaw's lack of awareness in not checking on the ingredients in the medicine that he brought over the counter.

"It is a major embarrassment that an Indian player buying medicines over the counter did not have the good sense to call the anti-doping helpline to check the salt of the medicine before ingesting it," the official said. Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI's anti-doping testing program during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on February 22 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline. Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances. On July 16, Shaw was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI ADR Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge. Shaw responded to the charge by admitting the ADRV but asserting that it was inadvertent, being caused by his ingestion of the over the counter cough syrup he had taken for his cough.

