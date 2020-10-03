Permanent Rivals Arushi and Apoorva to compete for survival this week on Roadies Revolution

The ground is ready for a fierce battle on Roadies Revolution! While the last episode threw a bomb of double elimination where Arushi and Apoorva both got voted out by the rest of the Roadies, their luck was bracing them for one last chance! This week, they will be seen competing against each other along with the Roadies Battleground contestants Prakhar, Bhawish, Poonam and Tanya. Now, it's all about survival of the strongest and the smartest in the Roadies Revolution journey.

Moving to the episode, Rannvijay introduces the Survival Task – 'This is Eent' which will test your strength, GK, agility and of course the presence of mind. Arushi and Apoorva will be seen choosing one male and one female Battleground contestant to form a team of three and the team which wins the 3 stager task gets back on the journey. Will Arushi and Apoorva get their desired contestants for the task? Which team will survive and get back in the journey?

Towards the end of the episode, Nikhil will be seen expressing his views on Arushi's statements and our charming leader Prince will drop in a big surprise, which will earn him praises from everyone! How? What? Why? All your questions will be answered in Saturday's episode! Stay tuned to Roadies Revolution, this Saturday at 7 PM only on MTV and root for your favourite between Arushi and Apoorva.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news