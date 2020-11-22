Perrie Edwards reveals what would be her answer if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ask her to marry

Brit band Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has revealed that she would definitely say yes if footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain asked her to marry him.

On Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp, presenter Sonny Jay asked Edwards: "If he [Alex] did pop the question, is it a silly question to ask, would you say yes?" Edwards replied: "I have to think about it I think…No, obviously!"

Edwards said though she is in no hurry to get married, she would surely want to marry him. "But do you know what, I appreciate him [Alex], we don't want to rush into it. Do you know what I mean? But it would be a definitely yes from me I reckon," she said. The couple, who started dating in 2016, celebrated four years of togetherness earlier this month.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news