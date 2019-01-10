Person stabbed on road for not returning debt in Hyderabad

national

Representational picture

The victim, identified as Fareed was attacked by a knife after being confronted by the accused named Saddam for paying back the debt. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Asif Nagar police station of the city.

Sharing details of the incident, Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Asif Nagar police station said, ¿On Wednesday, Saddam along with his two friends were returning to their residences in Tappachabuthra area from Tollichowki. Meanwhile, they stopped at a juice centre where Saddam met Fareed to whom he had given Rs. 5,000 one year back. Saddam asked Fareed to return the money and following a heated discussion he stabbed Fareed with a knife in his stomach.¿

The accused fled away from the spot, whereas injured Fareed went to Asif Nagar Police Station, from where he was immediately shifted him to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The injured victim is said to be out of danger and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case was registered Under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code and search for the accused Saddam is on.

