Personal problems are hurting Mohammed Shami's form: Coach Siddique

Shami with wife Hasin Jahan

India pacer Mohammed Shami's coach Badruddin Siddique felt the recent issues in the speedster's personal life have affected his T20 2018 performance. In March, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan levied charges of infidelity and torture against Shami and his family.

She even lodged a police complaint in the issue. The player refuted all charges but his form in the T20 2018 - he took just three wickets in four matches for Delhi - showed that the issue had rattled him, said his coach.



Badruddin Siddique

"On the personal front, Shami has faced a lot of problems in the last few months and has been disturbed. That has affected his performance in the T20 2018. But I am confident that he will bounce back soon. I would advise him to forget all this as soon as possible and concentrate solely on his cricket," Siddique told mid-day over the phone from Moradabad recently.

Siddique offered advice on how Shami should focus on his game. He said Mohammed Shami must bowl on bouncy wickets in order to prepare for India's upcoming Test series in England which begins on August 1. "Before going to England, Shami should practice on seamer-friendly and bouncy wickets in Dharamsala or Kolkata," said Siddique. Shami is not part of India's three-match ODI series in England which precedes the Tests, but the coach believes that will not affect his ward's prospects of playing the 2019 World Cup which will also be held in England.

"Though Shami has been rested for the ODI series in England, I am 101 per cent sure he will be in the Indian team for the World Cup. In English conditions, India will need three pacers, and Shami fits in with [Jasprit] Bumrah and Bhuvi [Bhuvneswar Kumar]," he said.

