Pert Test: India 172/3 at close on Day 2

cricket

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 82 and 51 respectively on the draw of stumps

India's batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot during day two of the second Test cricket match between Australia and India in Perth on December 15, 2018. / AFP

India were 172 for 3 at the close of play in their first innings on day two of the second Test against Australia here on Saturday.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 82 and 51 respectively on the draw of stumps.

India still trails by 154 runs with seven first innings wickets in hand.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 326 all out in 108.3 overs (Marcus Harris 70, Travis Head 58; Ishant Sharma 4/41, Jasprit Bumrah 2/53)

India 1st innings 172 for 3 in 69 overs (Virat Kohli batting 82, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 51; Mitchell Starc 2/42.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever