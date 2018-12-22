Perth pitch receives 'average' rating

cricket

Australia had pulled off a stunning 141-run win to square the four-Test series but the rating by ICC match referee Ranjan Madugalle could be related to the uneven bounce that resulted in a couple of nasty blows, according to a Cricket Australia (CA)

Perth Ground

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the pitch for the second Test between India and Australia at Perth as "average", which is the lowest pass mark provided by the ICC when they rate the pitch and outfield of Test grounds.

