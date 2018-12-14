Perth Test: Australia opt to bat, India pick four fast bowlers

Dec 14, 2018, 08:35 IST | PTI

India made two changes in the playing eleven, replacing injured Rohit Sharma with Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin with Umesh Yadav

Australia won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test of the four-match series here on Friday.

India made two changes in the playing eleven, replacing injured Rohit Sharma with Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin with Umesh Yadav. Australia named an unchanged team.

Teams:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (w), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

