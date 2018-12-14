Perth Test: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris take Australia to a flying start against India

cricket

Aaron Finch in action

Australia's openers made a solid start on the first day of the second Test against India in Perth on Friday, with under-pressure Aaron Finch not out 28 and Marcus Harris on 36. After captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat, the home side were 66 without loss at lunch in scorching conditions in the inaugural Test at the 60,000-capacity Perth Stadium.



On a pitch with a distinct greenish tinge, Harris looked solid throughout in only his second Test, smashing six fours in his 76-ball knock. Finch, who failed in the opening Test at Adelaide, lived more dangerously and survived a review decision and mix-up between the wickets that saw him diving back into the crease to avoid being run out.



With the score on 45 and his own tally on 20, Finch was struck on the pad by the first ball bowled by seamer Mohammed Shami. Umpire Chris Gaffaney felt the ball was going over the stumps and a review confirmed his decision, with ball tracking having it passing clearly over the bails.



The next ball Finch was also struck on the pad and again Gaffaney turned down the vocal Indian appeal. They didn't review this one but replays showed ball tracking had it clipping the top of the stumps. India are 1-0 up in the four-Test series after winning in Adelaide by 31 runs as they seek their first series win on Australian soil.



They were unable to consider star spinner Ravi Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma for Perth, with both injured. Ashwin, who took six wickets in the 31-run win in the first Test in Adelaide, has a side problem, while Sharma has a back injury. They were replaced by batsman Hanuma Vihari and fast bowler Umesh Yadav, with India opting for an all-pace attack.

