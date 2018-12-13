Perth Test: India camp high on activity despite optional net session

cricket

Murali Vijay at the WACA nets yesterday. Pic/AFP

Ice baths, protein shakes and NormTec recovery pants have been the order of the last couple of days for the Indian fast bowlers. After scripting a historic victory that involved bowling 119.5 overs in Adelaide, the buzzword in the Indian camp is recovery. The three-hour flight from Adelaide to Perth, the two-and-a-half hour time difference and the 5 am sunrises are just some of the barriers Team India have to overcome before the second Test that begins here tomorrow.

All the four bowlers - Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin opted out of the optional training session at the WACA ground yesterday. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav rolled their arms over.

Both teams opted to practice at the WACA largely due to the fact that the practice pitches at the Optus Stadium are not the same in nature as the actual pitch that will be on offer. So both teams will only get a view of the 22-yard Test strip when they train at the venue today.

Despite the training session being optional, one notable absentee was Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai batsman didn't field for a large part of the fifth day in Adelaide due to a jarring back.

While Rohit is expected to train today, Hanuma Vihari seems to be doing everything to make sure he is ready if an opportunity comes his way. The Andhra batsman had a long stint in the nets.

One man that seemed to bat endlessly during the three-hour session was Murali Vijay. The opener had a poor game in Adelaide, scoring 11 and 18, but with Prithvi Shaw unlikely to play the second Test, the Perth Test offers Vijay another lifeline.

The opener almost had a personal net session, facing throwdowns from assistant coach Sanjay Bangar. Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also had brief nets sessions while Cheteshwar Pujara opted for rest after his Man of the Match performance in the opening Test.

