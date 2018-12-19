Perth Test: Ravindra Jadeja vs Ishant Sharma scrap catches attention

cricket

A video grab of India's Ishant Sharma (left) and Ravindra Jadeja arguing on Day Four of the second Test at Perth

The Perth Stadium had a memorable Test debut with the host team bossing over the visitors in the second game of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It will be also remembered for Virat Kohi's 25th Test century and the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

There was also the argument between Kohli and his counterpart Tim Paine. It doesn't end there. Add the Ishant Sharma v Ravindra Jadeja duel which caught the attention of the host broadcasters, Channel 7 on Day Four of the concluded Test.

Cameras captured Ishant arguing with Jadeja, who was on as substitute in the second session of play on Monday. It is learnt that the heated conversation went like this (translated in English): Ishant: Don't wave your hand at me. If you want something, come to me and say it.

Jadeja: Why are you saying so much?

Ishant: Don't wave your hand at me, don't take your anger out on me. I'll take your anger and shove it up you're a**e. I will shove your anger up your a**e.

Jadeja: Inaudible.

Ishant: Don't tell me also. There was a good chance of the fight getting physical, but Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav, carrying drinks, separated the two.

Apparently, Ishant wasn't happy where Jadeja was fielding, but Jadeja told the tall fast bowler that he couldn't keep track of his fielding position. "It does seem pretty animated. There's lots of finger pointing. They were separated on a couple of occasions," said former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on air. Ishant figured in both Tests while Jadeja has been benched.

Meanwhile, the channel has been told by the BCCI that the incident happened at the spur of the moment and the team management confirms all is well between the two.

