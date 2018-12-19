Perth Test: Toss also contributed to India's loss, says Glenn McGrath

cricket

Australia hit back at Melbourne and the series was open heading into the Sydney Test which ended in a draw

Glenn McGrath

Australian pace great Glenn McGrath was very brief and direct when asked why India ended up on the losing side here yesterday. "Three reasons — India lost the toss, they didn't pick a spinner and the brilliance of Nathan Lyon," said McGrath after the match was won by the Australians at the Perth Stadium.

Kohli couldn't repeat India's Perth 2008 show when the Anil Kumble-led India won the toss against Ricky Ponting's Australians and ended up winning by 72. Kohli's line-up did not have a frontline spinner and the Indians watched Australia's offie Nathan Lyon troubling them in both innings.

Meanwhile, ex-Test star Adam Gilchrist was thrilled at the prospect of both teams going into the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne with a 1-1 scoreline. "I am really excited and the Boxing Day Test should be a great one. It's after all, a celebration of cricket," said Gilchrist.

The last time the scoreline read 1-1 between these two teams in Australia was in 2003-04. India drew the opening Test at Brisbane and went on to win the second at Adelaide. Australia hit back at Melbourne and the series was open heading into the Sydney Test which ended in a draw.

