Pervez Musharraf seeks presidential-level security for court hearing

Pervez Musharraf. File pic

Pakistan's former dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf yesterday demanded presidential-level security to appear before a special court hearing the treason case against him, saying his life is in "danger".

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007. The 74-year-old former Army chief is currently living in Dubai.

A special court presided over by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar summoned the interior secretary on August 27. The bench will also consider whether the trial can continue without recording Musharraf's statement.

16 mins from Pak PM's cabinet sworn in

Sixteen ministers from Prime Minister Imran Khan's 21-strong Cabinet were sworn-in today as the formation of Pakistan's federal government was completed after the general elections. President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the 16 federal ministers.

'Paid expenses of PM house from own pocket'

Pakistan's incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif yesterday said he used to pay the day-to-day expenses of Prime Minister House from his own pocket, as the newly sworn-in Prime Minister, Imran Khan, pointed to massive government expenditure.

