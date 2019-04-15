Pesi Shorff wins 12th championship crown; 10th in a row

other-sports

Scoring at a decent clip of over 25%, the master trainer led in 32 winners during the 20-week long season.

Trainer Pesi Shroff continued his monopoly over the western India racing, picking up yet another championship trophy--his 10th in a row--for the Mumbai racing season 2018-19 which concluded yesterday.

Scoring at a decent clip of over 25%, the master trainer led in 32 winners during the 20-week long season. This was Pesi Shroff's 12th championship crown at Mahalaxmi since he hung up his riding boots and took up the trainer's licence in 2004.

Sandesh, Peter champs

The Matheran boy Sandesh Akhade (A Sandesh) was declared champion jockey for the season, having piled up 41 wins. He had already overtaken his arch rival Trevor Patel (36 wins) last month, and maintained an upper hand all through the final days.

The rookie rider A S Peter was adjudged the "Leading Jockey Claiming Allowance" as well as the "Leading Apprentice Jockey" with 10 wins for the season.

Breeding success

The Usha stud ended up as the top stud farm with 89 points; while the title of the leading owners went to Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd, having won the stakes money of Rs 1.35 crore, and having bagged both the plum events of the sesaon--the Indian Derby with Star Superior and the Poonwalla Breeders' Multi-Million with Missing You.

