Pet Sematary remake casts Amy Seimetz

Filmmaker duo Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch will direct the film with a script from Jeff Buhler. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Steven Schneider are producing with Alexandra Loewy executive producing

"Alien: Covenant" star Amy Seimetz has joined the cast of "Pet Sematary" remake. The 36-year-old actor joins Jason Clarke and John Lithgow in the project, Variety reported. Seimetz will play the mother of the child who gets caught up in the pet graveyard behind the house, the one where animals come back from the dead, in a creepier and meaner form.

The film is an adaptation of Stephen Kings 1983 novel of the same name, which was also the basis for a 1989 feature film. Lithgow will play Jud Crandall, while Clarke will be portraying the role of Louis Creed, which was played by Dale Midkiff in the original movie.

Filmmaker duo Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch will direct the film with a script from Jeff Buhler. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Steven Schneider are producing with Alexandra Loewy executive producing.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever