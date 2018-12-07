PETA calls 'Anti-Animal' phrases as racism, homophobia, gets trolled on Twitter

national

The post has irked several people on social media. Many Twitterattis have started raining 'cats and dogs' with memes and further suggestions

Twitteratti had a field day on Tuesday when People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) tweeted terming that particular animal-based idioms are homophobic and racist. The animal rights group claimed that idioms like 'beating a dead horse' or 'catching a bull by the horns' promote cruelty towards animals in a certain way and suggested replacing these terms with neutral statements.

Suggesting idioms like 'flogging/beating a dead horse' and 'catching a bull by the horns', PETA said that these terms can be replaced with "feeding the fed horse" and "catching a flower by the thorns" respectively in order to avoid "Specism"- a term which the organisation call it for using phrases and language targetting race, gender and special needs.

Furthermore, PETA also suggested using 'bring home the bagel' instead of 'bring home the bacon'. In another post, the group also argued that the use of language should also be evolved in the same way as our understanding of social justice has evolved over time.

"Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are..." it added.

The post has irked several people on social media. Many Twitterattis have started raining 'cats and dogs' with memes and further suggestions.

Raising awareness and teaching us new phrases? thats killing two birds with one stone right there. — Tryzick (@Tryzick) December 5, 2018

Pick your battles, PETA. There’s bigger fish to fry. — Euan Purchase âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ (@euanspc) December 4, 2018

Hey peta! You forgot to let the weather know it has to stop raining cats and dogs.



Never mind, I suggest we say, bats and frogs. No, no, no, wait, how aboot........ hats and clogs. We are in the digital age so, chats and blogs. Yup it's settled, chats and blogs. — Matt S. Tselee (Scott Steele) (@s_tselee) December 6, 2018

No. Do not tell people how to speak. pic.twitter.com/qdB0E9UfUd — Brenda (@brendaLKK) December 6, 2018

I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, sound too pig headed, but want to address the elephant in the room, there is more than one way to skin a cat. — Mike (@mcaruso1) December 4, 2018

Look PETA, there’s more than one way to pet a cat. — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) December 4, 2018

We should also address the 800-pound gorilla in the room who is the perfect weight because we don’t body shame here. — Nick Wing (@nickpwing) December 4, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates