PETA honour for F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has been named Person of the Year by animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) for urging others to give up meat, dairy and other animal-derived products and go vegan like him.

According to a report in Female First, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk recently said: "Lewis [Hamilton] has proved to be not only a fantastic driver, but also a force for good and a powerful ally of animals used for food.

"We are honouring him for inspiring his legions of fans to follow his lead, jump-start their own energy levels, and spare animals' lives by going vegan." Hamilton earlier disclosed that he planned to go vegan in a bid to save the planet and lead a healthier life.

