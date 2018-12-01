PETA India hails Centre's proposal to ban all animals in circuses

national

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in a draft notification, has reportedly invited comments from various stakeholders on the use of animals in circuses across the country

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has extended support to the central government over its proposal to "prohibit use of animals for any performances or exhibition at any circus or mobile entertainment facility."

'For past 20 years, PETA has long been campaigning against the use of animals in circuses and we have been successful in rescuing about 150 animals from these circuses. These animals were forced to do tricks that are unnatural to them. They are forced to endure pain and suffering,' Nikunj Sharma, Associate Director of Policy, PETA, told ANI.

'It is really a progressive move by the government. Through this, the government has proved that India is a compassionate nation which does not tolerate any form of animal suffering. We are going to support government's move,' Sharma added.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in a draft notification, has reportedly invited comments from various stakeholders on the use of animals in circuses across the country. "No animals shall be used for any performances or exhibition at any circus or mobile entertainment facility," the draft notification read.

