Pete Davidson cancels gig at the last minute

Stand-up comedian Pete Davidson pulled out of a show just a day before it was supposed to go on

Pete Davidson

Stand-up comedian Pete Davidson pulled out of a show just a day before it was supposed to go on. The Saturday Night Live star was due to perform at a New Jersey theatre at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and at 6 p.m. on Monday, the theatre contacted ticket holders to say the show had been cancelled due to an "unforeseen conflict", reports pagesix.com.

Adding to the intrigue, the sold-out show was only announced on Friday.

"WTF! The gig was just announced," said a comedy fan. "Maybe there was a conflict. Maybe not. But to postpone the gig 25 hours before showtime because of a conflict?"

Davidson suffered a break-up with fiancee Ariana Grande and had to take time off from "SNL" after tweeting, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore" in December last year.

