Pete Davidson thinks world is against him

Pete Davidson believes even his friends and colleagues don't care if he lives or dies, according to sources close to the him

Pete Davidson

Comedian Pete Davidson thinks the world, is against him, and not just internet trolls. He believes even his friends and colleagues don't care if he lives or dies, according to sources close to the him, reported TMZ. Davidson is said to have reached out to people in his life and at times lashed out, claiming they were ignoring him and his struggles, and that if he did end his life, they wouldn't care. Sources have said Davidson has reached out to those in his circle, including colleagues asking for help.

This has come just days after Davidson posted on social media what seemed like a suicide threat. Singer Ariana Granden, who split up with Davidson in mid-October, was so concerned after what he posted that she rushed to comfort him. However, he turned her away and even had security block her.

