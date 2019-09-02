Peter Andre contemplated suicide after racial abuse

hollywood

"Bullying is a horrible thing. It really is horrible. On every level. Unfortunately it happens. It's been going on for generations," Andre said in the #Back2School campaign

Singer Peter Andre said he contemplated taking his own life while suffering years of horrific abuse at the hands of racist bullies, who were both his peers and even a teacher.

"The Mysterious Girl" hitmaker was born in London to Greek-Cypriot parents, but moved to Australia at a young age. When he started school Down Under, he met with a barrage of vile racist abuse, reports mirror.co.uk.

"Did I ever contemplate ending it? Yeah. In that period of time, yeah," the 46-year-old singer said. Looking at one of his childhood image, Andre recollectd: "This moment here was actually in England, 'cause I was born in England. I actually moved to Australia this year (when the photograph was taken).

"This face, from a smile, and sort of excitement, turned very sad very quickly," the singer said recalling his continuous abuse for a longtime. "When you're a kid with dark hair, dark eyes, strong English accent, much bigger nose than the kids around you,...I was an outcast like you wouldn't believe. I mean, I couldn't have stuck out more."

The singer said that the term "wog" was used in Australia for Greeks, for Italians, people from the Mediterranean. Andre was also physically attacked by his peers who beat him up for liking football. He talked about his horrible experience at primary school, where children tied him up and "took turns in throwing stones" at him.

"They were laughing and calling me a greasy wog, and I mean it was horrific. I was really, really scared, I was petrified." He was also racially abused by a teacher at the school. Andre said that he instantly knew he "was finished" then, as he had both children and teachers picking on him.

When he was 13, he was still being bullied, but he found a passion -- for music. He had a vision that he'd be on stage one day performing. His confidence grew as he entered talent competitions and started attending martial arts classes.

