Peter Crouch and model wife Abbey Clancy start investment company in real estate

Former England footballer Peter Crouch and his model wife Abbey Clancy are all set to tap the lucrative property market in the United Kingdom.

The couple have started an investment firm, Coolabbey Ltd through which they plough funds into real estate avenues in UK. The company's balance sheet has already crossed GBP 1 million, reported British tabloid The Sun. The couple got the idea from pop singer Ed Sheeran, whom they often have drinks with. Sheeran owns two dozen properties in UK, worth over GBP 57 million (Rs 495 crore).

