Peter Crouch and model wife Abbey Clancy's honeymoon horror in Ibiza

Honeymoons are sweet memories for most couples. Not for former England footballer Peter Crouch, 39, and his model wife Abbey Clancy, 34. In his column for British newspaper, The Daily Mail, the lanky footballer recalled a horrific experience on a boat journey during his 2011 honeymoon in Ibiza.

The couple got married in June and Crouch, who was then in the process of making his switch from Tottenham to Stoke in August, planned a short break before he returned for pre-season training. "We stayed at a resort north of Ibiza but on our first morning, we found there was not one free sun lounger at the pool. So, I decided to get a boat over to Majorca for a little day trip," wrote Peter.

"The sea was that bad for the crossing that Abbey turned green, the stewardess was hanging over the side being sick, and I was hanging on for dear life. There were dolphins chasing the boat at one point and when we docked in Majorca, the captain's haunted face was an indicator that not everything had gone to plan," he revealed.

