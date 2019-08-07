Peter Crouch and wife Abbey Clancy are done having babies

football

Interestingly, Crouch was not quite keen on having baby No. 4 too, Abbey had revealed in an interview two years ago

Peter Crouch Abbey and Clancey

Former English football star Peter Crouch has said that he and wife Abbey Clancy are done with having children because it's very hectic to raise four kids, including two newly-born babies.

Peter, 38, and Abbey, 33, welcomed their fourth child, Jack in June. The couple also have daughters Sophia, seven, Liberty, four, and son Johnny, 18 months.

"It's good. It's tough because having two babies so young is hard. But it's great, the best feeling in the world. I love it," the former Liverpool striker was quoted as saying by British tabloid, Metro.

Asked if he's looking to create his own five-a-side team, Peter said: "We are done."

"I'm one of four children. And we're all like a big gang everywhere we go and I love that.

So it's natural to want to replicate that big sense of family but I think Peter may be done," Abbey had said.

