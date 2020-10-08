Peter Crouch and wife Abbey Clancy's huge financial losses during COVID-19

Former English footballer, Peter Crouch and his model wife, Abbey Clancy revealed they bore the brunt of the Coronavirus-caused lockdown when it came to their finances. Clancy, 34, and Crouch, 39, suffered a huge financial loss after they missed out on the lucrative deals following the COVID-19 outbreak, as per their filed accounts.

According to a report in British tabloid, the Sun, the couple's income will also take a hit next year due to the ongoing pandemic. A note on the account read: "Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020, all non-essential businesses and shops were closed. The associated lockdown has had an effect on the company's operations after the balance sheet date resulting in a sharp down in its revenues."

Although the couple, who got married in 2011 and have four kids, were affected by lockdown, it seems they had enough to survive, as the reports revealed they have a combined £2.5million (Rs 23cr) in their accounts.

And according to a source, their joint property venture is still going strong.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (<a title="MID-DAY on Telegram" href="https://t.me/midd