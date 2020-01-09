Peter Crouch reveals why wife Abbey didn't want him to come home

Former England footballer Peter Crouch, 38, has revealed how his model wife Abbey Clancy, 33, denied entry to his house when he informed her over FaceTime about a fake tattoo he got of his famous robot celebration.

On BBC Sounds show—That Peter Crouch Podcast, he got a fake tattoo done of his dance celebration and the slogan Back Stronger on his arm. Before calling his wife, Crouch had said: "She is going to be fuming. I hope she goes for it." He then called his wife on FaceTime, and said: "I have just done something. Promise me you won't go mental?"

Crouch then panned his phone camera to the fake tattoo on his upper arm. To which Clancy replied: "I hope you're joking, Pete... Who is that person on it? If that is on your arm, don't come home." The stunner then hung the phone, as Crouch and crew shared a hearty laugh.

